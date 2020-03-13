Comments
(CBS4) – The reality of everyday life is changing for a lot of Coloradans due to the coronavirus outbreak. Chris Plunkett, a Denver Lyft driver, told CBS4 this week that his business is down, and he’s a little skittish about things when he fears people may have an infection.
Recently a passenger sneezed and coughed when a ride he provided was over, and Plunkett got a little bit unnerved and played it safe.
“I went straight home and took a shower. And cleaned the car with Lysol and bleach and I feel better already,” he said.
CBS4 interviewed Plunkett outside a Denver restaurant, which was quiet. Workers there said business is down as people are staying away from public places.
