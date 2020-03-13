



– Students in Jeffco Public Schools will not be going to school in person next week. Instead, a “Remote Learning and Work Plan” will be put in effect. (An earlier story stating there would be no school next week in the school district was incorrect.)

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Jefferson County School District officials said late Thursday that students will be learning from home between March 16-20.

“It means students will engage with their teachers and learn from home. We will send more information tomorrow, and schools will be working with students tomorrow to ensure readiness,” a district administrator wrote on Twitter.

The Jeffco Public Schools website shared the following complete statement on their website:

Starting Monday, March 16, Jeffco Public Schools will join several other Colorado school districts in closing all school facilities for in-person classes next week, 3/16 through 3/20. All Jeffco Public Schools facilities will be closed to all non-employees during this time.

On Monday, March 16 only, we will allow families to drop in to quickly pick up any items they may have left at the school such as supplies, medication, and technology during normal school hours. We encourage families to collect these items tomorrow, March 13.

During next week, Jeffco Public Schools will transition to a Remote Learning and Work Plan. Students will work with their teachers to continue instruction from home during this period. A detailed message will be sent to families tomorrow morning outlining the remote learning plan and expectations.

Teachers and staff may enter schools and district buildings to work independently and retrieve equipment or they may work from home. All employees can expect to receive direction on work expectations tomorrow.

This school facility closure and transition to the Remote Learning and Work Plan (from 3/16 through 3/20) will precede the district’s regularly scheduled spring break (from 3/23 to 3/27).

During the week of spring break, district leadership (in cooperation with public health officials), will reassess the situation and decide when students and staff should return to school and district buildings. Communication to staff and families regarding a return date will be sent at that time.

We know that closing our schools will have a significant impact on our families and we will continue to work with our community partners to identify support services and resources.

We are facing an unprecedented public health crisis in our community. In light of Governor Polis’ declaration of a state of emergency in Colorado and the growing number of confirmed cases in the Denver metro area, we are taking this action to protect public health.

We will send follow-up communications with additional information about remote learning, support resources, food service, and other updates. Please continue to check our district website for information about COVID-19.

Effective immediately, with the announcement today from Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), we are cancelling evening events and extracurricular activities effective at the end of day tomorrow, March 13, 2020. This directly impacts organizations who have reserved our facilities for their activities; those groups will be notified. Contact your school if you have a question about an upcoming activity or event.

Our goal is always to protect the safety, health and wellness of our students, staff, and families. Amid the uncertainty and fear that this pandemic brings, our strength as a community is our greatest asset. We can work together to protect each other and slow the progression of COVID-19.

We will continue to remain in contact with public health officials, elected leaders, and fellow school districts and keep you updated with new information as it becomes available. We thank you for your support and partnership in this effort.