



– State lawmakers are suspending the legislative session for two weeks because of coronavirus. They’ll wrap up what they can Saturday, and then dismiss until it’s safer for large groups to gather for things like hearings.

While the House and Senate take a break, the Joint Budget Committee will be on overtime. They were nearly finished writing the new budget when the health scare blew up.

“We had built this budget on a certain expectation of a certain amount of revenue. That entire situation is up in the air now,” said Sen. Dominick Moreno, Vice Chair of the committee.

RELATED: Coronavirus In Colorado: Local Governments Declare States Of Emergency

He says the economy was already starting to slow before COVID-19, now budget writers are bracing for a more serious downturn. They receive a new revenue forecast Monday.

“The news isn’t good to be honest,” said Moreno.

Not only will they have less money, he says, but will have to divert money for things like unemployment insurance. Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order allowing people who are out of work because of the virus to draw on unemployment insurance.

“That is something I fully support but that fund wasn’t solvent in its current form and so as people continue to draw upon it, we’re going to have to figure out some measures to shore up that fund so that, if we do encounter a recession over the long term, those critical programs are still there for workers and the people of Colorado to draw on.”

State resources, he said, will also be needed to supplement federal funding for things like food assistance programs. Implementation of new programs, he says, is on hold especially those dealing with health care.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

The legislature had been considering a public insurance option that would have reduced hospital payments, “I think there are a number of policy changes needed in the health care space to save consumers money, but this is a complicating factor in all that and something the legislature should remain sensitive to.”

Unlike the federal government, the state must balance its budget so if more money is needed for assistance programs, there will be less for things like education. The School Finance Act has yet to be introduced.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: