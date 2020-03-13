HEALTH ALERT1 Death, 70+ Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Colorado
DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced measures to grow the ranks of doctors, nurses and other professionals in anticipation of an increasing coronavirus caseload. Polis says state officials will expedite licensing of health care professionals who already have licenses in other states.

State officials are also asking retired doctors and nurses and those who left the field to consider returning.

Colorado National Guard medics and medical students will be asked to help with testing and clinical work.

“We are in the middle of one of the greatest international public health disasters of our lifetime. An international declared pandemic by the World Health Organization. And it’s critical for us to take it seriously to protect our most vulnerable Coloradans and protect the ability of our state’s health care system to treat them and others who need treatment,” Polis said.

Health care workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment prepare to start testing people for COVID-19 at the state's first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver. The testing center is free and available to anyone who has a note from a doctor confirming they meet the criteria to be tested for the virus.

Health care workers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment prepare to start testing people for COVID-19 at the state’s first drive-up testing center on March 12, 2020 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

