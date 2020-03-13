DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced measures to grow the ranks of doctors, nurses and other professionals in anticipation of an increasing coronavirus caseload. Polis says state officials will expedite licensing of health care professionals who already have licenses in other states.
State officials are also asking retired doctors and nurses and those who left the field to consider returning.
Colorado National Guard medics and medical students will be asked to help with testing and clinical work.
“We are in the middle of one of the greatest international public health disasters of our lifetime. An international declared pandemic by the World Health Organization. And it’s critical for us to take it seriously to protect our most vulnerable Coloradans and protect the ability of our state’s health care system to treat them and others who need treatment,” Polis said.
