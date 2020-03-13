



– Colorado resident Phil Milani and his wife were in Madrid when they heard Pres. Donald Trump announce European restrictions. There is one death from coronavirus in Colorado and 77 other cases with two hospitalized in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

“We got up in the middle of the night and just headed to the airport in Madrid. It was a crazy scene everywhere, a lot of college students who were studying abroad were there,” Milani told CBS4.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

The two ended up leaving on their originally scheduled flight Friday. Their flight home connected in Atlanta and Phil said he and his wife weren’t questioned about their travels or tested for coronavirus.

“We thought maybe we’d get questioned like, ‘Hey where were you? What were your travels like?’ I know that testing was limited, I wasn’t expecting to get tested or anything but I thought maybe there’d be more questions or something like that,” said Milani.

CBS4 wanted to know what the protocol at Denver International Airport is and they provided this statement.

RELATED: Coronavirus In Colorado: Local Governments Declare States Of Emergency

“The CDC is the agency that determines where, how and when screening of international flights occurs. Currently DEN hasn’t been identified by the CDC as a screening location for international flights. We do not have nonstop service to China, Italy or Iran and all European service has been cancelled by respective airlines at this point.”

For now, Milani is just happy to be back home.

“We felt a big sense of relief. we could breathe a little bit easier because we knew, ok no matter what happens now, at least we’re at home.”

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: