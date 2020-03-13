Comments
(CBS4) – Across Colorado, school districts are extending their spring break by a week or more in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. There are 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Friday morning. Nine of those are in Denver. An additional 22 have been quarantined. They are not symptomatic.
The following school districts have announced new closures due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus:
- Westminster Public Schools – Closed March 16 through March 30
- Weld RE-3J School District – Closed March 13 through March 27
- Douglas County School District – Closed March 16 through March 27
- St. Vrain Valley School District – Closed March 13 through March 27
- Littleton Public Schools – Closed March 16 through March 27
- Jeffco Public Schools – “Remote Learning & Work Plan” in effect March 16 through March 20, spring break week after that
- Denver Public Schools – Closed March 16 through April 6
- Boulder Valley School District – Closed March 13 through March 27
- Cherry Creek School District – Closed March 13 through March 27
- 27J Schools – Closed March 13 through March 27
- Aurora Public Schools – Closed March 16 through March 27
- Poudre School District Spring break extended March 16-27
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.