By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus


(CBS4) – Across Colorado, school districts are extending their spring break by a week or more in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. There are 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Friday morning. Nine of those are in Denver. An additional 22 have been quarantined. They are not symptomatic.

The following school districts have announced new closures due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus:

RELATED: Coronavirus Closings: List Of Colorado Events Being Canceled Or Postponed

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

  • Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
  • Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
  • We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
  • Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.

