DENVER (CBS4)– As Colorado documents its first death related to coronavirus, Catholic churches and mosques are revising their schedules and altering hours of operation.
Catholic bishops of the three dioceses in Colorado, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, have canceled all public masses until further notice. The Episcopal Diocese of Colorado urged all churches to cancel their services.
The Colorado Council of Churches also canceled Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks. While the sunrise service has been canceled a few times over the last 73 years, this is an unprecedented situation.
The Colorado Muslim Leadership Council announced closures and altered hours of operation.
Denver/Aurora Mosques Closures:
AURORA – Crescent View Academy (CVA) – Southeast Aurora Islamic Center – Tawheed Center (along with other programming) – Colorado Oromo Muslim Community Center (Masjid Bilal)
BOULDER – Islamic Center of Boulder
DENVER – Colorado Muslim Society (Masjid Abu Bakr; closed until further notice) – Masjid Khadeejah – Mile High Islamic Center (closed for the next 5 weeks) – Northeast Denver Islamic Center (Ndic – Masjid Taqwa) – AlMustafa Denver (along with other programming) – Lady Fatima Center (along with other programming)
LAKEWOOD – Rocky Mountain Islamic Center (closed until further notice)
Denver/Aurora Mosques Open for Prayers:
CMCC/Masjid Dar al Tawheed
Four Shortened Friday congregational prayers: 12:15-12:35 12:45-1:05 1:15-1:35 1:45-2:05
Daily prayers according to the regular schedule www.ourcmcc.org
Colorado Islamic Center / Masjid Al Salaam
Friday congregational prayers: 12:10 12:45 1:20
Daily prayers according to the regular schedule
Denver Islamic Society / Masjid Al Noor
Three Friday congregational prayers: 12:15 1:15 http://denverislamicsociety.com/about-us/al-nooracademy-denver/
Denver Islamic Center / Masjid Shuhadaa
Friday congregational prayer: 12:15 in Arabic 1:15 in English
Daily prayers according to the regular schedule http://denverislamicsociety.com/about-us/faq/
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.