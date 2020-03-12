Comments
(CBS4) – The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Committee on Thursday announced a penalty of $18.25 million for the 2017 gas explosion that killed two people and injured two others when it destroyed a house in Firestone. The fine is being leveled at Kerr-McGee, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum.
Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin were killed in the explosion and Erin Martinez was badly hurt. Her son was also hurt.
Mark and Joey were in the basement of the home working on a water heater in April 2017. They were unaware a leaking gas flowline filled their property with odorless gases, leading to the explosion.
Kerr-McGee was acquired by Anadarko Petroleum and Anadarko has since been acquired by Occidental. An investigation by the National Transportation Board sourced neglect on behalf of the oil and gas company for the tragedy. Although regulations were in place to cap the nearby lines, that didn’t stop the danger.