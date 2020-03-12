Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Supporters of an effort to rename a section of C-470 after a teenager who helped save lives during the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting have reached their funding goal. Kendrick Castillo died after charging the gunmen in May 2019. He would have turned 19 this week.
Kendrick’s parents, John and Maria, testified in front of state lawmakers on Monday for the new legislation that would rename C-470 between Santa Fe Drive and University Boulevard as the “Kendrick Castillo Memorial Highway.” Lawmakers approved the plan earlier this week.
A GoFundMe campaign raised more than $3,000 in just a few days. The money will be used to create signs along the highway.
Two other sections of C-470 — known as the Highway of Heroes — are already named after community heroes. One is named for Danny Dietz, a Navy SEAL from Littleton who was killed during a mission in Afghanistan in 2005. The other is named for Dave Sanders, the teacher who was killed along with 12 students during the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.
I think of the parents…and Kendrick often. Life can be so unfair.