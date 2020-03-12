



– Looking to try out the finest sports bars in town, but don’t want to empty your wallet?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent affordable sports bars in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to imbibe on a budget.

Congress Park Taproom

Topping the list is Congress Park Taproom. Located at 833 Colorado Blvd. in Southeast Denver, the brew pub is the highest-rated economical sports bar in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.

In the words of the business’ Yelp page, “We offer thirty local beers on tap,” as stated in the section about specialties. “We also have wine and and an ever-growing list of local whiskey, all in a relaxed setting with free shuffle board and popcorn.”

The Dam Grille

Next up is The Dam Grille, situated at 8000 E. Quincy Ave., Suite 1500. With four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and traditional American gastropub has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Per the history section of its Yelp profile, The Dam Grille “[serves] the community’s needs for a place to hang out, and grab some grub and watch a game.”

Furthermore, “Open seven days a week, 365 days a year, The Dam Grille has you covered on sports!” it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. Additionally, the bar features 20 different beer options and happy hour specials.

Rocky Top Tavern

Northwest Denver’s Rocky Top Tavern, settled at 4907 Lowell Blvd., is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the reasonably priced sports bar and traditional American restaurant four stars out of 83 reviews.

“The Rocky Top Tavern is located just outside the Highlands in the Regis neighborhood,” the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile. “Our location has been serving up drinks for over 60 years.”

“After a massive remodel, we’re excited to show off all of our hard work,” its Yelp page continues. “We added nine 55-inch and one 70-inch TV for your viewing pleasure, making it a great place to watch the Broncos or any other game. We also have two pool tables, beer pong, Big Buck Hunter and Golden Tee. Our goal is to make a great place to hang out with friends, family or neighbors and enjoy cheap drinks.”

The Kentucky Inn

At last, there’s The Kentucky Inn, a low-cost sports bar and traditional American eatery in Washington Park West, with four stars out of 66 Yelp reviews. Head over to 890 S. Pearl St. to experience it for yourself.

“The Kentucky Inn is proud to be locally owned and operated,” touts the business’ Yelp page. “We are local Coloradans dedicated to serving great food and libations in a cozy, fun environment.”

As far as what the business is known for, The Kentucky Inn is a “Friendly, low-key, neighborhood watering hole where you can eat from our new menu, drink and cheer for your favorite teams.”

Article provided by Hoodline.