DENVER (CBS4)– Despite numerous cancellations including concerts and professional sporting events, Thursday night’s Post Malone concert at The Pepsi Center went ahead as planned.
Tonight’s Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center is proceeding as scheduled. We continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation with local, state and federal authorities. Please continue to monitor venue websites & social media channels regarding any updates to upcoming events.
On Twitter the venue posted, “Tonight’s Post Malone concert at Pepsi Center is proceeding as scheduled. We continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation with local, state and federal authorities. Please continue to monitor venue websites & social media channels regarding any updates to upcoming events.”
Chloe Osborne bought tickets to the concert, but didn’t want to risk getting sick.
“I feel like this could affect my grandparents, my younger siblings, I have a 9-year-old younger sister that doesn’t really have the best immune system, so I feel like this could affect way more than just myself.”
Chloe says she called the Pepsi Center to see if she could get a refund, but was told the only way she could is if the show was canceled.
“I really didn’t feel like I should have to go to the concert or lose the several hundred dollars that I spent to go tonight. I tried multiple avenues to try and get my money back and no one was really listening.”
Multiple people contacted CBS4, upset because they couldn’t get refunds. CBS4 reached out to the Pepsi Center for comment but has not heard back.
