



– The coronavirus pandemic has turned many health care workers into patients. Their job puts them at increased risk of being infected.

Now, emergency physicians at Swedish Medical Center can care for a person with COVID-19 without entering the hospital room.

There are 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Thursday afternoon.

“Distance is key and distance equals safety,” said emergency physician Dr. Mark Kozlowski.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Kozlowski is trying to protect providers. Thousands of health workers in China have been sickened by the virus. Some have died.

“We really need to keep the healthcare workers safe,” Kozlowski told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

So CarePoint Health, the physician group that staffs the ER’s at Swedish and other Denver area HealthONE hospitals, has dialed in on a new type of telemedicine.

“Now, we’re using telemedicine to go from inside the hospital into a patient’s room,” explained Kozlowski, Chief Operating Officer of CarePoint Health.

Patients download an app, called Zoom, on their smartphone. They’ll get a text message to join a video meeting. It’s the doctor on a secure, encrypted connection.

You might call it “physician FaceTime.” The idea is to lessen the doctor’s risk of infection or quarantine and conserve personal protective equipment needed to enter a room.

It’s underway at Swedish, however, it may not work for people uncomfortable with technology.

“Certainly it may not work for my mom,” Kozlowski said.

CarePoint plans to have other HealthONE hospitals on the line shortly. Right now, it’s an option for doctors and physician’s assistants. Kozlowski says the next step is nurses.

