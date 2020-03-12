(CBS4/AP) – The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is “pausing” its season.
The move comes a day after the NBA suspended play following a player’s positive COVID-19 test. The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus.
The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be go on before the playoffs.
The Colorado Avalanche released a statement to fans on Twitter Thursday afternoon saying that people who have tickets to games should await word from the team about whether games will be canceled. If that happens, refunds on pre-purchased tickets will be offered.
The Avs defeated the Rangers on Wednesday night and their next game was scheduled to take place on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
