CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche News, Colorado News, Coronavirus


(CBS4/AP) – The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is “pausing” its season.

Roope Hinz #24 of the Dallas Stars fights for the puck against Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche in the second period at the Pepsi Center on Jan. 14, 2020 in Denver.

Roope Hinz of the Dallas Stars fights for the puck against Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on Jan. 14. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The move comes a day after the NBA suspended play following a player’s positive COVID-19 test. The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for the virus.

The NHL is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season and sparking uncertainty about how many more if any could be go on before the playoffs.

The Colorado Avalanche released a statement to fans on Twitter Thursday afternoon saying that people who have tickets to games should await word from the team about whether games will be canceled. If that happens, refunds on pre-purchased tickets will be offered.

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche advances the puck against Michal Kempny #6 of the Washington Capitals in the second period at the Pepsi Center on Feb. 13, 2020.

Gabriel Landeskog advances the puck against the Washington Capitals at the Pepsi Center on Feb. 13. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Avs defeated the Rangers on Wednesday night and their next game was scheduled to take place on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply