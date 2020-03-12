CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
(CBS4) – The NCAA has decided to cancel the NCAA men’s basketball tournament know as “March Madness” due to concern surrounding the coronavirus.

A general view of the court with March Madness signage is seen prior to the start of the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Rhode Island Rams in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NCAA released this statement on Thursday afternoon:

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.

The Colorado Buffaloes were likely the only team from Colorado that would have played in the tournament.

The cancellation follows the cancellation of the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) basketball tournaments earlier in the day.

