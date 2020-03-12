(CBS4) – The NCAA has decided to cancel the NCAA men’s basketball tournament know as “March Madness” due to concern surrounding the coronavirus.
The NCAA released this statement on Thursday afternoon:
Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E
— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
The Colorado Buffaloes were likely the only team from Colorado that would have played in the tournament.
The cancellation follows the cancellation of the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) basketball tournaments earlier in the day.