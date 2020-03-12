Comments
(CBS4) – Following in the footsteps of the NBA, Major League Soccer is suspending its season for 30 days due to the coronavirus.
“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season,” the league said via a release.
“At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events.”
The MLS season was just two weeks old, and the Colorado Rapids were off to a 2-0-0 start, their first since the 2012 campaign. They were scheduled to travel to Canada this weekend to play Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
The Rapids home stadium is Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. It is located adjacent to the city’s municipal offices, which are now closed due to coronavirus concerns.