DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment a long line of cars on Thursday waiting to get tested for COVID-19. A release from CDPHE confirmed the decision in the afternoon but staff on site at the drive-up lab in Lowry continued to see those who had made the cut-off for testing.
“This is the best practice that we have seen work in other nations,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference on Wednesday about the drive-up method. “This will give us very important data about the overall dispersal of the virus.”
The state has expanded the criteria for people who can get tested but there are still specific requirements for someone to qualify. The agency outlines seven different combinations that including showing symptoms like a fever and shortness of breath. Those conditions along with doctor’s instructions are combined with unique circumstances like working in health care, recent travel, an age range more at risk, and visiting a hospital.
“Every Coloradan needs to take personal responsibility to practice best hygiene practices and social distancing,” said Polis.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.