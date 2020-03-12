(CBS4) – Northern Colorado’s largest two public universities are moving to online-only classes as coronavirus continues to spread. Colorado State University in Fort Collins and the University Of Northern Colorado in Greeley will shift to remote teaching after their spring breaks.
“We can and must do our part to safeguard the health of our community and slow the transmission of the virus,” the university wrote on Twitter.
CSU’s spring break will extend through March 24. Classes after that will be held online through April 10. Spring sports competitions for CSU, as part of the Mountain West Conference, have also all been suspended until further notice.
RELATED: CSU Cancels School-Sponsored Spring Break Trips
The measure doesn’t apply to the Colorado State University campus in Pueblo, according to a tweet.
UNC said they are currently planning to “resume face-to-face teaching on April 6” but they are prepared to move that back.
“Following our scheduled Spring Break (March 15 to 22), students on all UNC campuses will be taught remotely (not in person) for two weeks (March 23 to April 5),” UNC President Andy Feinstein said in a prepared statement.
RELATED: University Of Colorado Campuses Go Virtual Until Further Notice