DENVER (CBS4)– Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Thursday that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks. This comes after the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The league will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. As of 2 p.m. MT, all forthcoming Spring Training games have been canceled as well as the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier
The Colorado Rockies and the rest of the MLB have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant. The hope is to resume normal operations as soon as possible.