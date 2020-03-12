



– Edison Elementary School in northwest Denver closed on Thursday after a parent tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second DPS school to close over coronavirus concerns after Cory Elementary School closed earlier this week after a parent at that school also tested positive.

Edison Principal Sally Whitelock sent a letter home to parents saying “We were recently alerted that one of our Edison parents has a confirmed case of COVID-19.” She said the child of the parent is being tested for the virus and that the the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been notified of the situation. They are also working to determine who the parent had contact with recently.

We were recently alerted that one of our @EdisonDenver parents has a confirmed case of #COVID19. The @CDPHE has been notified and is working to determine who the parent has been in contact with. Full update ➡️ https://t.co/tSt7Kn16cu — Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) March 12, 2020

“We will take this time to thoroughly disinfect the school, including common areas and classrooms. We will also confer with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. We will be in daily contact with our Edison families share up-to-date information. The health and wellness of our students and staff are the district’s highest priority. We are working closely with local and state health officials to respond to this situation, and we will provide regular updates as the situation develops.”

The parent at Cory Elementary tested positive on Tuesday. Officials there said they have thoroughly disinfected that school, located at 1550 South Steele Street in south Denver, and were “awaiting additional information from health officials” before re-opening the school.

Coloradans who are concerned about the virus are asked to contact state officials by calling 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. or by emailing COHELP@RMPDC.org.