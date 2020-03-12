Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was arrested Wednesday after law enforcement agents in Lakewood found two stolen firearms in his possession. Lakewood police said agents seized two stolen guns with illegal extended magazines during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Corey Johnston was issued a summons for driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, DUI, theft, assault, prohibit use of a weapon, fictitious license plate and possession of marijuana-open container in the vehicle. He was then arrested.
He was advised of his rights in court Thursday morning. His bond was set at $10,000. Because the charges are misdemeanor, his arraignment was also set for Thursday afternoon.