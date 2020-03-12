AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are searching for a missing 10-year-old who did not return from school Thursday afternoon. Boubacar Daou decided to walk home from Yale Elementary School around 2:55 p.m.
Investigators said this was the first day Boubacar did not ride the bus home. Crews are currently searching for the child in an area near Wheel Park, off of East Iliff Avenue and South Chambers Road.
Boubacar is 4’8″ tall and 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen leaving Yale Elementary wearing a green shirt, gray jeans with a tan and black jacket.
Police are asking people who live nearby to check their doorbell and home surveillance systems around the time Boubacar left school. Investigators said the child was captured on a dash cam from a passing vehicle on East Iliff Avenue.
At this time, investigators do not believe Boubacar is a runaway. He is considered at-risk because of his age.
Anyone with information about Boubacar is asked to call the Aurora Police Department at (303) 627-3100.