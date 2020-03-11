



Phở 999

– Craving Vietnamese food, but don’t want to empty your wallet? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the finest sources for affordable Vietnamese cuisine around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges for phở or bánh mì on a budget.

Topping the list is Phở 999. Located at 4701 Peoria St., Unit 105, in the Montbello, the Vietnamese restaurant, which offers noodles, soup and more, is the highest-rated destination for inexpensive Vietnamese fare in Denver, boasting four stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp.

In the words of the business’ Yelp profile, Phở 999 is “An oasis of Vietnam in the heart of Colorado. We are a family-operated restaurant.”

Furthermore, “Our goal is to serve the community with the food that we hold closely to our heart, phở noodle soup and Vietnamese grill.”

New Saigon Bakery & Deli

Next up is Southwest Denver’s New Saigon Bakery & Deli, situated at 640 S. Federal Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 261 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese deli and eatery, serving juices, smoothies, coffee and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an economical option.

“New Saigon Bakery and Deli is a family-owned business that focuses on Vietnamese food,” touts the history section of the business’ Yelp bio. “They specialize in Vietnamese sandwiches (bánh mì), as well as desserts and street-style Vietnamese food.”

As far as what the business is known for, “Vietnamese sandwiches, bakery and deli, bánh mì, snacks, desserts and Vietnamese-style street food,” it continues on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

Vinh Xuong Bakery 2

Finally, Athmar Park’s Vinh Xuong Bakery 2, settled at 2370 W. Alameda, Unit 15, is another outstanding choice, with Yelpers giving the low-cost bakery and Vietnamese cafe, which is known for its desserts, sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 213 reviews.

“Vinh Xuong Bakery is a family-owned business … that serves bánh mì, or Vietnamese sandwiches, and other traditional Vietnamese, Chinese and French baked goods and sweets to the Denver, Colorado area,” states the history section of the business’ Yelp page. “With everything made fresh daily, our goal is to fill you guys up and satisfy your tummies by serving delicious sweet to savory fares that tantalize your taste buds!”

Concerning signature items, “Sandwiches, Vietnamese bánh mì, pastries, fresh breads, moon cake, fresh beverages and much more,” it notes on Yelp in the section pertaining to specialties.

Article provided by Hoodline.