DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol is increasing law enforcement patrols in the I-25 South Gap Project area. That means speeds of traffic in the area will be monitored by air.
The state patrol will be looking for speeding, following too closely, among other unsafe driving practices.
“You need time to react and that safe following distance gives you that time,” said Colorado State Patrol Major Tim Keeton.
Starting Thursday, law enforcement will reduce the speed limit from 60 to 55 mph during peak driving times.
Construction on the project that stretches from Douglas County to El Paso County on I-25 is expected to be completed in 2022.