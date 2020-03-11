COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman accused of killing her stepson is now formally charged with his murder. Letecia Stauch was arrested on March 2, more than a month after 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was first reported missing.

Stauch’s hearing on Wednesday was the first made in a public courtroom, with Gannon’s father, Al Stauch, and his mother, Landen Hiott, sitting in the first row.

Behind them, family and a community of supporters. Some, like Sheila Young, have never met them before.

“You know I just have some connection with this case that I can’t even tell you why,” Young said.

Wearing shirts with Justice for Gannon written across the chest, Young and her daughter traveled from Greeley to be in the courtroom along with dozens of others.

“Just wanted to be here for support,” Young said.

Letecia Stauch was brought in wearing a lime green jumpsuit and sat in a jury box, hands cuffed showing little to no emotion and only speaking to her attorney.

The discussion focused on the evidence against her and how best to move the case forward.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen says they’ve been building their case for more than a month.

“It’s still ongoing, but with five weeks of really strong active investigation, it’s generated a lot of evidence, lots of reports, lots of digital evidence, that sort of thing,” Allen said.

Despite no sign of finding Gannon, Allen says they are ready to move forward.

“I’m not thinking plea right now, I’m thinking trial,” he said.

The judge ordered the prosecution to deliver the probable cause affidavit to the defense and work on making the more than 107 search warrants in the case available as well.

Stauch’s next court appearance will be April 14 at 3 p.m. for a status hearing.