LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are offering a $3,000 reward for more information in a carjacking case in Lakewood. Police are looking for a man described as 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall with blonde or red hair.
Investigators say the suspect stole a white Ford F-150 with Colorado license plate 467BQH. It has a “Kumar and Associates” decal on the driver and passenger doors, as well as the number “171” on the tailgate, officials say.
The truck was stolen from its owner on Saturday at around 4 a.m. It also had equipment inside including a nuclear density gauge which contains small amounts of radioactive material.
Authorities say the gauge is not normally hazardous to the public, unless it’s tampered with.
If you have more information, call Crimestoppers at 720-913-STOP.