



– After Denver Mayor Michael Hancock canceled the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade , citing concerns with COVID-19 Coronavirus, participants in the annual event expressed disappointment in the decision. Hancock announced the cancelation of the annual parade in downtown Denver on Tuesday.

Linnane Wick told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas her 140 young Irish dancers were disheartened to learn they couldn’t perform at the biggest event of their performing year.

“It’s a big part of our year, this is our March Madness,” Wick said.

Wick, owner or Wick School of Irish Dance in Denver, said her students will perform around 120 shows in the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. However, nearly every student prides themselves on working toward performing at the annual parade.

“St. Patrick’s day is a celebration of Irish music, Irish dance,” Wick said. “Everyone loves the parade. It is so much fun.”

Wick said many students, especially the younger ones, would be heartbroken to hear the parade was cancelled.

“There’s a lot of hours that goes in to just learning the steps,” Wick said. “There is a lot of disappointment, not being able to have the parade.”

However, Wick expressed concerns that the cancellation would also hurt her business. The performances, and logos along the parade, draw in many future dancers.

“(The cancelation) will impact the business,” Wick said. “This is our time of the year; we look forward to this. It’s not something you can postpone.”

Wick said she wouldn’t let the cancellation prevent her, and her team, from enjoying the holiday. She also added, in 2021, the Wick School for Irish Dance would be in the parade once again.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

“I am sad for the people, because it is a lot of fun,” Wick said. “There’s a lot of energy and time that goes in to it.”

“Do you think the city of Denver made the right decision,” Thomas asked.

“The mayor, and the parade committee, had to do what was best for the city and the population of Denver,” Wick said. “I just have to accept it.”

There are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado as of Wednesday morning, since the first case was confirmed last Thursday with several people under quarantine and several other test results pending.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency for Colorado on Tuesday morning.

Additional information from Denver Department of Public Health and Environment:

Residents of Denver need to remember:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are feeling ill with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19:

Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. We want to reduce the risk of transmission, so to the extent possible, people with flu-like symptoms should remain at home.

If you need medical care, contact your primary care provider and schedule a visit. Let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Only contact 911 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care and let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care – only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

CDC’s testing guidance includes three types of people: