DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they arrested three people in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old in January. Jeremiah Baca was shot and dropped off at the steps of an urgent care on West Mexico Avenue.
Baca later died.
Police say 21-year-old Adalberto Chavez, 23-year-old Ricardo Padilla-Gonzalez and a third person, a juvenile, were arrested.
All three suspects face first degree murder charges.