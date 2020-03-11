LIVE VIDEOGov. Jared Polis updates coronavirus in Colorado
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Adalberto Chavez, Denver News, Denver Police, Ricardo Padilla-Gonzalez


DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they arrested three people in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old in January. Jeremiah Baca was shot and dropped off at the steps of an urgent care on West Mexico Avenue.

Baca later died.

Jeremiah Baca

Jeremiah Baca (credit: Denver Police)

Police say 21-year-old Adalberto Chavez, 23-year-old Ricardo Padilla-Gonzalez and a third person, a juvenile, were arrested.

Adalberto Chavez (left) and Ricardo Padilla-Gonzalez (right) (credit: CBS)

All three suspects face first degree murder charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply