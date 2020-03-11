Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder found exposure to air pollution could make people fatter. Researchers discovered the polluted ozone is especially hazardous with “young adults exposed to higher levels of ozone showing less microbial diversity and more of certain species associated with obesity and disease.”
The ozone makes up part of Denver’s infamous “brown cloud.”
The polluted air takes a heavy told on stomach bacteria, in turn, boosts the risk of obesity, diabetes and chronic illnesses.
In December, the EPA downgraded air quality ratings along the Front Range for failing to meet national ozone standards.
Senior author Tanya Alderete hopes the study, while relatively small and has some limitations, will help policymakers move parks, playgrounds and housing developments away from busy roads.
A more expansive study in the Denver area will be performed with the help of a grand from the Health Effects Institute nonprofit.