DENVER (CBS4)– A bill to create a public-private health insurance option in Colorado is being heard at the state Capitol on Wednesday.
Under the Colorado Affordable Health Care Option bill, the state would force insurance companies to sell the plan in every county and every hospital would accept it or risk losing their license. The state would also set reimbursement rates based largely on a percentage of what Medicare pays.
Initially, the plan would be open to about 8% of Coloradans who buy their own insurance. Eventually, it would be expanded to the small group market.
Opponents claim the option will result in hospitals shifting costs to employer-based insurance, which would drive up premiums for everyone.
Testimony for the bill was underway at the state Capitol on Wednesday.