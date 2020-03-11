



– Metropolitan State University of Denver is implementing remote learning and teaching as a response to coronavirus. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 33 cases in Colorado.

There are no known cases at MSU Denver.

The remote teaching and learning will be fully implemented by Monday, March 30. Most classes will not be held on campus after that date and likely for the remainder of the spring semester.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

Testing for the transition will continue for the rest of this week and through spring break.

The email sent to the MSU Denver community includes this statement from MSU Pres. Janine Davidson: We are continually monitoring this situation and preparing to adjust our work day and work rules as appropriate. We are also testing our infrastructure and systems to be sure that we are able to successfully initiate a campuswide work-from-home directive. At this specific point in time, we are not prepared to initiate broad work-from-home guidelines. Individuals with unique circumstances should work with their supervisors to address their specific concerns.

Starting Friday, any meeting of 150 people or more will be canceled. That includes MSU’s open house event scheduled for this weekend. Future events like commencement are still being evaluated by MSU leadership.

Earlier on Wednesday, three of the four University of Colorado campuses announced they are moving all classes online starting Monday because of coronavirus concerns.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: