PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There are now 20 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Colorado as of Wednesday morning. The three cases announced on Wednesday are from Pitkin County.
The three who tested positive have been in contacted with an Australian visitor in Aspen who tested positive for COVID-19. There are still seven tests pending. These individuals are considered “presumptive positive” until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirm the cases.
“These visitors are currently in quarantine. CDPHE staff, in conjunction with Pitkin County Public Health, are monitoring people who may have been exposed,” said Karen Koenemann, Director of Pitkin County Public Health, in a statement. “We hope that these folks recover quickly and there is no additional spread in Pitkin County.”
Social distancing is an effective tool for healthy people to avoid getting sick. COVID-19 could pass between people who are up to six feet apart. Think of it as staying "ski feet away" — about the length of a large pair of skis. #COVID19colorado pic.twitter.com/bItS45F3r0
— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) March 11, 2020
Tuesday morning, Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency to better address the virus outbreak.
The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Colorado last Thursday.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.