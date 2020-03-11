Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The second round of the Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament begins Friday at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. The first round was played last week.
Tournament officials told us last week that they are taking extra precautions to stay safe, including providing additional hand sanitizer stations.
After each match all volleyballs will be cleaned, and every night all 102 courts will be mopped with disinfectant. The tournament has hired a medical firm to staff the event.
The tournament runs through March 15.
LINK: Colorado Crossroads
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes.
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.