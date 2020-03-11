CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Alex Christopher Ewing, Aurora News, Bruce Bennett, Cold Case Murder, Debra Bennett, Lakewood News, Patricia Smith

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused in a string of deadly hammer attacks in Lakewood and Aurora in 1984 appeared in court on Tuesday. Alexander Christopher Ewing has been detained in a Nevada prison since 1985 on an unrelated case. His motion to fight extradition was denied by the Nevada Supreme Court.

Alex Christopher Ewing

Alex Christopher Ewing (credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

In 2018, police in Colorado announced that modern DNA science had linked Ewing to the attacks in Colorado Patricia Louise Smith was beaten to death with a hammer in her home in Lakewood.

Patricia Louise Smith (credit: CBS)

Three of the four members of the Bennett family were murdered with a claw hammer in Aurora. Only 3-year-old Vanessa survived.

(credit: Bennett family)

Ewing is being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He is due in court later this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply