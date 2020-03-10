Comments
MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they received more proof of a wolf pack tracking through Moffat County. A resident reported seeing seven wolves on March 3.
MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they received more proof of a wolf pack tracking through Moffat County. A resident reported seeing seven wolves on March 3.
CPW say they saw six wolves in the area. CPW says the new evidence was several miles south of previous tracks they found in January.
Residents have also reported hearing howling, seeing carcasses and tracks.
Officers say the wolves are likely migrating from larger populations in Wyoming.
Killing a wolf in Colorado is illegal and can result in federal charges, including a $100,000 fine and a year in prison, per offense.
CPW asks the public to avoid any wolves and report any sightings to CPW as soon as possible.
Colorado voters will decide in the fall whether to reintroduce wolves into the state.