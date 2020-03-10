



After Gov. Jared Polis issued a state of emergency declaration for COVID-19 and started moving toward preemptive measures for the state of Colorado, some small business owners are concerned with impending mandates.

“We’re a public space, and we invite people into it. It’s always been our duty to create a safe place for people to dine and enjoy themselves,” said Caroline Glover, the owner of Annette, a restaurant in the Stanley Marketplace.

On Tuesday Annette stated on Instagram, “Please help keep our community safe! Do not enter if you are sick. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Cover your cough. The Annette Team is doing the same for your safety. We are in this together.”

“It’s important the public treats this space as carefully as we are,” said Glover.

But the James Beard-Award semifinalist has been thinking long and hard about what to do in case an employee is sick and needs to take leave.

“Being a small family-owned business with razor thin margins, it’s definitely a struggle for us,” said Glover.

Details of the executive order:

Directs Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to engage in emergency rulemaking to ensure workers in food handling, hospitality, child care, health care, and education can get paid sick leave to miss work if they exhibit flu-like symptoms and have to miss work awaiting testing results for COVID-19.

For workers who test positive and lack access to paid leave, the Governor is directing CDLE to identify additional supports and wage replacement such as access to unemployment insurance. These steps are especially important for those who work with vulnerable populations like older Coloradans and those with underlying health issues. When those workers lack access to paid sick leave, it poses a great risk to our ability to protect the public.

At a press conference on Tuesday the governor said, “It is absolutely critical that they are able to take that sick leave if they are ill. When those workers lack access to paid sick leave it poses great risk to our ability to protect the public.”

Glover thinks this plan is missing a step.

“Getting help from the state government for all the taxes we pay would be a huge benefit to restaurants. Obviously we’ll do whatever we have to do or whatever we’re asked to do, but I do think asking the state government to help us out is an important thing,” She said.

The Colorado Restaurant Association said in a press release,