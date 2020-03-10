FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – For half a decade, Nico Carvacho has been posting up in the paint for the Colorado State Rams.

Has it felt like five years?

“Body wise yeah,” Carvacho laughed.”I feel a little old. It went by quick. While you’re going through it, everyday life: going to school, study hall, practice, games it feels like it. But when you look back and think about all those memories, yeah it went by pretty quick.”

“He’s just a great young man,” says Rams Head Coach Niko Medved. “He’s so personable. He’s the kind of guy where when anyone meets him, he makes you feel like your best friend and he’s so warm with everyone and has a great relationship with everyone in the community.”

Over the past couple season, Cavacho has been racking up the records, and is now the all-time record holder for rebounds and doubles-doubles for both CSU and the Mountain West Conference.

But what has solidified Carvacho’s legendary status on campus, is the fact that he stayed on it.

After his first coach Larry Eustachy was fired, Carvacho could have followed a path many college athletes follow and transfer to a team not undergoing a reboot.

“He decided to go into the unknown and stick it out with me,” Medved said. “I think it’s been his willingness to allow these new guys and young guys to shine, to play the role they need to play for us to be successful. It’s been a true form of leadership all the way around.”

“One of the reasons why I stayed was to be that cornerstone, that person that was one of the ones that stayed and helped build this program up the way it is,” Carvacho said.

As luck would have it, the team he helped build is now starting to emerge as a force in the Mountain West, just as he’s about to graduate.

“Five years is enough of college basketball, I just wish I would’ve came a couple years ago,” Carvacho said jokingly. “I think I came in as a kid and am leaving as a man.”