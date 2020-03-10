DENVER (CBS4) – Family members of three Colorado State Patrol troopers killed in the line of duty went before lawmakers on Tuesday. They pleaded for them to help keep first responders safe.

“I lost the love of my life, my best friend, my everything,” Amy Moden told a Senate committee. Her husband, Will Moden, died last year after being hit while outside his vehicle investigating an accident.

Moden is one of five state troopers who’ve been hit in killed in the last five years. The deaths come despite a state law that requires drivers to move over – or slow down – when they see flashing lights.

Velma Donahue, whose husband Cody was killed in 2016, helped pass the law.

“How many more times? How many more families? We shouldn’t need a law. It’s common sense.”

Apparently, it’s not common sense to everyone.

“We’ve had two more deaths. People aren’t moving over,” Sen. Chris Holbert told a Senate committee. He’s bringing a new bill that makes it clear, slowing down means driving at least 20 miles below the posted speed limit.

Eddie Gomez says his partner, Dan Grove, may still be alive if the driver who hit him had slowed down more.

“Had the driver slowed down 10 more miles per hour, Dan would have had a 15-25 % chance of living.”

The new bill comes too late for the family members who came to testify, but they implored lawmakers to take action for others.

“Please help to save our blue family members lives,” Moden pleaded.

Meanwhile, Donahue made a request of all drivers, “Please, I’m begging you, move over. Pay attention.”

The bill requires drivers to move over not only for first responders, but tow truck drivers, CDOT workers and others whose jobs require them to work along the road.

It also requires CDOT to launch an education campaign to make drivers aware of the law.

The bill passed a Senate committee unanimously and has already passed the House.