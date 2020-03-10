



– A woman with emphysema, who has struggled to breathe for years, is amazed at how much better she feels. She credits three tiny valves placed in her damaged lung through her mouth.

The procedure is an alternative to major surgery. Linda Czojor from Fountain was the first to have it done at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

When CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh met Linda she was walking down the hall at the hospital, moving along at a good clip.

Linda has emphysema that destroyed the function in the upper lobe of her right lung. Six months ago, walking like that would have been impossible.

“Just to walk to the kitchen or not even that far to the bathroom, I’d be extremely out of breath,” she explained.

Linda was facing surgery to remove the diseased lobe, or a lung transplant. But Dr. Ali Musani, interventional pulmonologist at University Hospital, offered her another option.

“There is no incision or cutting of the chest wall required,” Musani said.

Instead, through Linda’s mouth, Dr. Musani inserted three tiny one-way valves that prevent air flow into the unhealthy portion of the lung, slowly making it collapse.

“Now, the healthier part of the lung, which was squished by the unhealthy trapped air lung, is allowed to expand and function much better,” explained Musani.

“After the procedure, I couldn’t believe how well I felt,” said Linda.

Linda’s breathing capacity has increased by 20%.

“I don’t have to worry about stairs or if there’s an incline,” she said. “I feel like I can take a deep breath and it’s wonderful.”

Linda still uses oxygen when exercising and at night, but the valves have improved her quality of life and she believes it will get even better.

Dr. Musani will talk about Endobronchial Valve Therapy at the Better Breathers Club on March 26 from 11 a.m. to Noon at University of Colorado Hospital – AIP1 Room 2007.