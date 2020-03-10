Suspected Shooter Arrested In Graham Murder CaseAfter almost 11 years of investigation, Arapahoe County authorities have arrested Terrell Jones, the 26-year-old man who they believe shot and killed Andrew Graham while trying to rob him in November 2009.

12 minutes ago

Mumps Cases At Keystone Grows To 26The number of employees with the mumps at Keystone Ski Resort is growing. A total of 26 employees at the ski area who live in employee housing in close quarters have tested positive for mumps.

14 minutes ago

Families Scramble As Edge Ice Arena Signs With Another TeamDozens of hockey parents in Jefferson County have to find another venue for their kids' games.

18 minutes ago

Colorado Bill Aims To Have Health Care Providers Disclose Sexual OffensesHealth care providers in Colorado could be required to share some of their legal history with patients. If Colorado lawmakers pass the bill, providers must disclose if they were convicted or disciplined for a sexual offense.

27 minutes ago

Rock Falling More Often During Freeze-Thaw CyclesWhen Thomas Zieba looks at the crater left behind on the hood of the old work truck he was driving, he can only shake his head in disbelief.

29 minutes ago

Denver Company Helping Others Have Employees Work From HomeDenver-based Dizzion has helped companies let their employees work from home for about a decade.

31 minutes ago