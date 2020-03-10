Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Two more cases of coronavirus were announced by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Tuesday evening. One being in Jefferson County and the second in Denver.
DENVER (CBS4) – Two more cases of coronavirus were announced by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Tuesday evening. One being in Jefferson County and the second in Denver.
Jefferson County says their patient is a man in his 50s who is isolated at a medical facility. This is the first case for that county. County health officials say it appears the man has no recent travel history, but they are still investigating.
The second case is a female teenager in Denver. Her travel history was not released.
CDPHE also says a woman who they announced was in Gunnison County actually lives in Denver and only has ties to Gunnison County.
Tuesday morning, Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency to better address the virus outbreak.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.