LITTLETON, Colo., (CBS4) — Dozens of hockey parents in Jefferson County are scrambling to figure out their kids’ plans for next season. On Monday, the Foothills Hockey Association learned it needs to find a new rink after its 17-year home, the Edge Ice Arena, signed a ten-year contract to host another local team.

Parents who had just learned the news were shocked, furious, and anxious Monday morning. Many planned to attend a 6 p.m. meeting with Foothills Park and Recreation so they could voice their concerns.

Among the disappointed parents was Lindsey Amos, mother of two children who play for teams in the organization. She estimated her family and others spend around 15 hours per week at the rink.

“It really truly is a community,” Amos said. “Everybody here knows each other, we all live around here, our kids go to school around here.”

Amos learned via email on Monday that crosstown rival Littleton Hockey Association recently signed a 10-year contract with the Edge. For decades, that team has called South Suburban Ice Arena on Vine Street home.

With no chance to counter, Foothills was informed it the Edge would no longer allocate ice time to FHA teams beyond May 31, 2020.

“We don’t know what the future of the Foothills Flyers is,” Amos said. “Without a rink, how can you be a hockey team? And we don’t have very much notice.”

“You invest a lot of time and energy in that and to have it end so abruptly without explanation, without any way to intervene in the negotiations, in the discussion, very one sided, feels very hostile,” said Scott Szymanski, whose son plays for an FHA team.

Ronald Hopp, Executive Director of Foothills Park and Recreation, said the move to accept LHA was a business decision. He said the Edge generates revenue for the whole district, and the deal with Littleton will bring in nearly $5 million more over ten years.

Foothills did not have a contract with the rink or district. Instead, the organization would request allotments of ice time annually, which Hopp said FHA sometimes couldn’t fulfill.

“We understand the disappointment, but we need to think about the whole district and making sure that our 93,000 residents know that we’re being fiscally responsible and making sure we can maximize revenues whenever possible,” Hopp said.

According to an email sent to LHA families on Sunday, the organization said it planned to welcome FHA and Colorado Select players to join. In the email, the organization also addressed the unexpected move to the Edge.

“After 56 years in partnership with South Suburban Parks and Rec, we had no intent to leave. This has been our home, where we’ve built national championship teams, introduced hockey to division one and NHL players, and have taught thousands of boys and girls to play a sport that creates life-long friendships, confidence, team building and leadership skills. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and hours upon hours of planning and negotiations, South Suburban Parks and Rec chose to move away from LHA’s interests,” the email read.

In a statement sent to CBS4, FHA Hockey Director Gabe Gauthier said the surprise has left the organization “scrambling to stay intact.” FHA has existed for 25 years and currently serves about 200 kids.

“Jefferson County does not have many options for ice and this situation forced our Association to find any ice availability to keep the families and the organization together. We are and have been working to secure ice, It’s been five long days,” Gauthier said.