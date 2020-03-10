(HOODLINE) – If you’ve got traditional American on the mind, you’re in luck. A new First Watch outpost has opened for business at 2406 S. Parker Road, Suite A, in Village on the Park in Dayton Triangle.
The chain’s specialty options include hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple sugar drizzle, artisan bread topped with beet hummus and avocado and vanilla chai latte multigrain pancakes.
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, First Watch has made a promising start.
Shannon H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 19, wrote, “It is a lovely place and has some great food. The coffee is delicious and has a great background of where it is sourced. I had the avocado toast with basted eggs and my husband had the skillet, and they were both delicious.”
And Ed J. wrote, “The food would best be described as fresh, fun, healthy and creative. I had the chili chorizo omelet, which came with a side salad and toast. You can substitute fruit and I believe potatoes for the salad, but the salad was delicious and complimented the omelet. My wife had the classic eggs Benedict with salad. I tasted the Benedict sauce and it was ‘on point.’ Delicious.”
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. First Watch is open from 7 a.m.–2:30 p.m. daily.
