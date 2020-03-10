



When Thomas Zieba looks at the crater left behind on the hood of the old work truck he was driving, he can only shake his head in disbelief. Zieba was driving along the Dillon Dam Road when a large rock tumbled off the cliffs above and smashed into his hood.

The current freeze-thaw cycle means one thing: rocks are shifting across Colorado’s high country.

“It’s crazy after seeing the damage on the hood. Wow, just wow,” Zieba told CBS4.

It’s not just Summit County drivers who should be concerned. In Routt County, rocks covered a section of Highway 40 over the weekend between Steamboat Springs and Hayden.

Along Highway 9 near Green Mountain Reservoir, rocks continue to tumble down the hillside, stacking up and causing drivers to stay on high alert.

It’s not just rocks. A snow slide covered the train tracks blocking an Amtrak train near Hot Sulphur Springs on Sunday. The train conductor was able to push their way through.

Zieba says he’s lucky as he looks at his damaged truck.

“It was just so darn unexpected.”

The rock missed him by mere inches.

“If it was a little bit more, it could’ve gone through the roof. I was worried about the windshield, literally a half a second later. It could’ve just ended up in the vehicle.”

The dented hood serves as a reminder though for the danger faced every year as the warm up begins.

Dillon Dam Road will be closed for at least two weeks as crews access more damage from falling rocks.