DENVER (CBS4) – So far March has felt and looked very different compared to last month. March is often the snowiest month of the year in Denver. This year only 0.5″ of snow has been measured so far. At the same time temperatures are running almost 7 degrees above normal.

The only snow to fall this month so far was on March 1 into the very early morning hours on March 2. Since then there has been rain but no additional snow. Denver averages 11.4 inches of snow in March making it the snowiest month of the year on average followed by April with 8.9 inches.

In February, Denver officially received 16.5 inches of snow which was enough to tie with 1953 for the 11th snowiest February on record.

When it comes to temperatures, the average so far in March has been 44.2 degrees which is 6.9 degrees above normal. Each day in March 2 has been above normal so Tuesday will be the 9th day in a row with above normal temperatures.

It’s a stark contrast to February when 21 of of the 29 days in the month where colder than normal.

Wednesday will also be a much warmer than normal day for Denver and the Front Range. Then changes start Thursday as a cold front sweeps south across the eastern half of Colorado. The front will drop high temperatures in the metro area into 50s and may cause a few sprinkles. Temperatures will drop again on Friday with highs in the lower 40s. Light snow or cold rain showers are also possible in the metro area Friday. The chance is highest for areas east of I-25 and especially east of Fort Morgan and Limon.