ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos were awarded three compensatory picks in the 2020 draft on Tuesday. In addition to the draft picks they had already, Denver was awarded a 5th round pick and two 7th round picks.
Following the completion of the A.J. Bouye trade, Denver will have 11 picks in the upcoming draft.
The exact formula for deciding compensatory picks is not released by the NFL, but to qualify for compensatory picks a team must have more compensatory free agents lost than gained in a particular season.
For example, the Broncos lost Shaq Barrett, Tremaine Brock, Max Garcia, Max Paradis, Bradley Roby and Billy Turner in free agency last offseason and signed Bryce Callahan, Kareem Jackson and Ja’Waun James.
With the addition of their compensatory picks Denver will now have a pick in the following rounds:
Round 1: Own pick
Round 2: Own pick
Round 3: Own pick
Round 3: via Pittsburgh
Round 3: via San Francisco
Round 4: Own pick
Round 5: Compensatory pick
Round 6: via Washington
Round 7: via New England
Round 7: Compensatory pick
Round 7: Compensatory pick
The NFL Draft will begin on April 23.