DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado company says there has been a significant increase in interest for working remotely by new and current clients in the weeks since the coronavirus outbreak.

“The last three weeks, we have been swamped,” said Brady Ranum, vice president of product and services for Dizzion. “The coronavirus has had an unbelievable impact on our business.”

For nine years, the Denver-based company has helped employers get their workers connected to the relevant software and networks from their homes. The technology can even connect them to work phone lines from outside the office.

The demand went up in the past 18 months in part because younger employees do not want to commute to work and the willingness to travel a long distance to the office has gone down. A competitive job market has forced companies to offer this option as an edge to attract new talent.

“People are saying, ‘Oh man, this is coming, we got to make sure we’re prepared for it,’” Ranum said. “Their workers are more productive when they are at home.”

Flexential is a data center in Aurora that provides the bandwidth for Dizzion to support its clients. One rack inside the facility can power 2,000 desktops. The company is responsible for more than 10,000 employees for various clients who work from home around the globe.

The interest has flowed as the coronavirus has moved, according to Ranum. Initially, they were fielding requests from Asia and then the European Union. The United States is now picking up on their radar as more COVID-19 cases are confirmed domestically.

The business they’ve received reflects a desire to respond before a company actually has an issue related to the coronavirus. These clients do not necessarily have employees who need to work from home yet, but want to take this step as a precaution.

“We’re helping all sorts of companies not just in Colorado, but all over the world. We’re already prepared, we don’t have to do anything.”