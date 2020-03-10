



– In response to a presumptive positive case of Novel Coronavirus in Arapahoe County, Buckley Air Force Base command staff has closed one of their child development centers. The wife of a 4th Space Warning Squadron member has tested positive for the virus.

In a video update posted to the base’s Facebook page, 460th Space Wing Commander Colonel Devin Pepper confirmed the positive case. He confirms the wife of an active Guard Reserve member recently returned from leave in India has tested positive. That family, including the service member, is in self-quarantine at their home. That member has been on the base recently and as of Friday night, has started exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

There have been no positive cases recorded on the base.

That family’s child was recently at the Arapahoe Basin Child Development Center. Although children rarely show symptoms or contract the disease, the center was closed for sanitation out of an abundance of caution.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a State of Emergency for Colorado on Tuesday morning.

There are 15 confirmed cases in Colorado.

Those are “presumptive” positive cases in Denver, Douglas County, Eagle County, El Paso County, Summit County, Larimer County, Gunnison County and Arapahoe County. Those cases are considered presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention verifies the results.

Base investigators are actively working to trace the steps of the member who is now showing COVID-19 symptoms. Testing of the member on the state level is happening Tuesday.

Colonel Pepper, the base commander, has not restricted domestic or foreign travel.

Additional information from Denver Department of Public Health and Environment:

Residents of Denver need to remember:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are feeling ill with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19:

Manage your symptoms at home the same way you manage other cold symptoms. We want to reduce the risk of transmission, so to the extent possible, people with flu-like symptoms should remain at home.

If you need medical care, contact your primary care provider and schedule a visit. Let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Only contact 911 for emergencies requiring immediate life-saving care and let them know if you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

Restrict visits to the hospital emergency room or urgent care – only individuals needing immediate care should visit these facilities. If you must visit an ER or urgent care facility, call ahead and let them know that you are concerned you might have COVID-19.

CDC’s testing guidance includes three types of people:

Those who have symptoms such as fever OR lower respiratory symptoms (cough or shortness of breath) and have had “close contact” with a confirmed coronavirus patient within 14 days of their first symptoms. Those who have fever AND/OR lower respiratory symptoms, require hospitalization, and have traveled to areas impacted by the epidemic in the last 14 days. Patients with fever and severe, acute lower respiratory symptoms who require hospitalization, and for whom no other diagnosis has been found — such as the flu. No travel or contact exposure is needed.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.

We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.

Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.

