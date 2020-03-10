



The concept is already in use in several countries. How exactly it will work in Colorado is not clear, but the drive-thru coronavirus tests are already being done on a larger scale in South Korea.

One CNN reporter demonstrated. First they took his temperature. Then, they wanted to know more.

“I fill out a questionnaire to see if I have any symptoms, or if I am in higher risk category of people,” said Ivan Watson, a CNN Correspondent.

Then came the test. There it was with a nasal swab.

“Ooh it’s uncomfortable!” Watson reacted.

He said the swab goes pretty far up your nose, but it’s over quickly.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made it clear you can’t just show up for the drive-thru tests being conducted at the Lowry State Health Department lab facility.

“You need a doctor’s order to get that test and doctors want to keep potential coronavirus patients out of their practices,” Polis told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

The drive-up testing center will open Wednesday at 10 a.m. at 8100 E. Lowry Blvd.

Hospitals and offices like those of HealthOne are going to great lengths to keep those who suspect they may have coronavirus away from others.

Dr. Heather Signorelli, a HealthOne pathologist, told CBS4, “So we identify any patient or visitor at risk so we keep our hospitals and our patients safe.”

Some doctors offices told us to be safe they may have to fax the order for the drive-thru test to the patient.

Once you are done with the test, the results are sent to a lab. It can take one to a few days to find out if you have contracted the virus.

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: