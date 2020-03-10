COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A private college in Colorado Springs will move to virtual instruction starting March 30. The move comes amid growing coronavirus presumptive positive cases in Colorado.
They state their decision came after Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency.
School officials say they are also extending spring break by one week through March 29; large events are canceled; all students should be off campus by March 18.
Students who don’t have anywhere to go during Spring Break have to get special permission to stay on campus.
Faculty and staff will continue to work, unless they have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.
“We are asking all members of the CC community – including faculty and staff – to be as conservative as possible with their travel plans,” the school stated.
Questions can be emailed to covid19@coloradocollege.edu.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.