DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday restricting the sale of tobacco and nicotine products to anyone younger than 21 years old. The bill would also close a loophole which allows people to buy vaping products online.
In some instances, those products are re-sold in schools.
In February, a fourth grader from Coyote Ridge Elementary School in Broomfield demonstrated how easy it can be for a 9-year-old to start vaping.
While many support the bill, some retailers expressed concern about burdensome regulations and licensing fees.
The bill states that after July 1 of 2021, all businesses that sell the products must be licensed with the state. This means retailers would be subject to compliance checks and complaint investigations.
The bill now heads to the state Senate.