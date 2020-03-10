Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A new affordable housing development was opened on Tuesday in the Globeville neighborhood. The Elisabetta consists of 91 units on the Laradon Campus.
Laradon is a Denver nonprofit which provides education, training and other support to people with intellectual disabilities.
The first floor of the complex is dedicated to day programs for adults. There is also a fitness/community room, a laundry room and a bicycle garage.
A quarter of the apartments have been set aside for residents living with a disability.